In-person learning in Tonganoxie USD 464 returned Tuesday.

The school district suspended in-person learning in November amid rising COVID-19 numbers and limited staff due to pandemic quarantine protocols, challenges that affected districts statewide as an unprecedented 2020 pushed to its final weeks.

The district is back to offering both remote and in-person learning in the new year with updated gating criteria. Board members held special meetings in December as the district addressed how to handle extra-curricular activities as distance learning continued throughout the district. The decisions also came as the Kansas State High School Activities Association decided how to proceed with winter sports and activities. Some public opposition to shortened winter sports season forced a change back to a full season.

Backlash regarding a plan to keep competition void of fans for the first several weeks of the season also was amended to allow for limited numbers of spectators, as crowds now consist mostly of parents or guardians and spirit squads and dance teams.

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp will evaluate gating numbers frequently as the school year continues to determine whether the district can continue with the current learning configuration or move back to exclusive distance learning or other options.

Tonganoxie Public Library made changes to in-person accessibility earlier this week as well.

Walk-in traffic again is allowed.

