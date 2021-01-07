Today's news
McLouth High boys return to action with 2-3 record entering new year
January 7, 2021
McLouth High boys basketball returns to competition Friday with a home game against Jackson Heights.
The Bulldogs opened the season 0-3, but won two straight before winter break.
McLouth lost Dec. 4 at Jefferson County North, 59-36, in the season opener and then dropped another game four days later in the home opener against Pleasant Ridge, 57-19.
In a Dec. 11 game in Atchison, Maur Hill Mount Academy defeated MHS, 58-38.
The Bulldogs picked up their first victory with a 37-24 win Dec. 15 against Atchison County in Effingham and then outlasted Oskaloosa, 44-29, also on the road in the 2020 finale Dec. 18.
All of McLouth’s games have been against Northeast Kansas League opponents so far.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment