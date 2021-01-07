McLouth High boys basketball returns to competition Friday with a home game against Jackson Heights.

The Bulldogs opened the season 0-3, but won two straight before winter break.

McLouth lost Dec. 4 at Jefferson County North, 59-36, in the season opener and then dropped another game four days later in the home opener against Pleasant Ridge, 57-19.

In a Dec. 11 game in Atchison, Maur Hill Mount Academy defeated MHS, 58-38.

The Bulldogs picked up their first victory with a 37-24 win Dec. 15 against Atchison County in Effingham and then outlasted Oskaloosa, 44-29, also on the road in the 2020 finale Dec. 18.

All of McLouth’s games have been against Northeast Kansas League opponents so far.