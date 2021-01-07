Tonganoxie High boys and girls basketball teams return to the hardwood Friday with Frontier League games against Ottawa.

The THS boys enter the game at 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Frontier League play.

Meanwhile, the Tonganoxie High girls are 2-2 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Both teams are at home again Tuesday against Piper and then hit the road Jan. 15 to take on Spring Hill.

From there, it’s on to the Tonganoxie Invitational Tournament, which is set to start Jan. 18.

This year’s tournament will be a bit different than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girls teams joining THS this year are Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Eudora, Holton, Olathe Northwest and Wamego. Boys teams coming to town are Bonner Springs, De Soto, Eudora, Holton, Jeff West, Metro Academy and Wamego.

Girls games will take place Jan. 18, 20 and 22 in both THS gymnasiums, while the boys tournament will be played Jan. 19, 21 and 23 in both gymnasiums.

Brackets and playing schedule will be determined Wednesday, Jan. 13.

There will be four games each day, with two in each gymnasium. Games will start at 4 p.m. and 6;30 p.m., with seventh-place and fifth-place games to be played in the west gym and third-place and championship games to be played in the east gym on Jan. 22 and 23.