Tonganoxie High varsity wrestling is back on the mats for dual competitions later next week after a long break.

THS teams last competed just break in duals Dec. 22 at Ottawa.

Tonganoxie High boys wrestling won a dual and finished tied in another at OHS.

The THS girls team tied one match and lost another the same night.

Against Eudora, the THS boys won, 62-16, before tying Ottawa, 36-36.

Tonganoxie won 10 matches against EHS, as Jordan Boswell (106-pound division), Presley Herrig (120), Grayson Sonntag (126), Noah Bailey (132), Nick Lawson (138), Derek Duffett (145), Gabe Bailey (152) and Colton Brusven (160) all picked up victories against Eudora.

Connor Bruch lost by fall at 170 and then Wyatt Harris lost by major decision at 182.

Branden Martin then won by fall at 195 before Aiden Plaschka lost by fall at 220.

Cooper Jones finished off the dual with a victory at 285. Jones pinned his opponent 16 seconds into the match.

Ottawa jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the second dual, but climbed back with victories from Sonntag and Noah Bailey.

Lawson then lost by decision at 138 before Duffet, Gabe Bailey and Brusven all picked up victories.

Bruch and Harris dropped their matches at 170 and 182 before Martin tied the dual at 30.

Plaschka lost by fall at 220 before Jones pushed the dual to a draw with a pin in the 285-pound match.

Girls tie against Ottawa, fall to Eudora

Tonganoxie tied Ottawa, 12-12, and lost to Eudora, 12-6, in the girls duals.

Taylor Lux won at 109 by fall and then Natalee Shepard lost at 126 by fall.

Cadence Dare won her 138 match by fall. In the final match, Anna Tochtrop lost by fall at 191.

Phoebe Fletcher (132) and Jordyn Bosley (132) won by fall against Eudora, while Dare lost her 138 match by fall with about 30 seconds left in the match.

Back to work

THS wrestling has junior varsity competition this weekend and then varsity returns to action after winter break with dual competitions Jan. 14 and 15 at THS.