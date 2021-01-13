The 62nd annual Tonganoxie Invitational Basketball Tournament is moving ahead with full brackets for both the boys and girls, though one bracket will look slightly different from its original plan.

Bishop Ward had to back out of the girls tournament due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

Enter St. Thomas Aquinas, the No. 2 team in Class 5A this season as of Dec. 22 rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.

STA now will play at 4 p.m. Monday against Bonner Springs (the No. 7 team in 5A) in the west gymnasium. Other quarterfinal games Monday are Wamego vs. Olathe Northwest at 4 p.m. in the east gymnasium, Tonganoxie vs. Holton at 6:30 p.m. in the east gym and De Soto vs. Eudora at 6:30 p.m. in the west gym. Eudora is ranked No. 2 in 4A.

Winners of Wamego-Olathe Northwest and Tonganoxie-Holton will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, while the winners of Aquinas-Bonner Springs and De Soto-Eudora will play at 6:30 p.m. that day in the east gym. The consolation bracket will be the same times that day in the west gym.

The Friday schedule is seventh-place game at 4 p.m. in the west gym, fifth-place game at 6:30 p.m. in the west gym, third-place game at 4 p.m. in the east gym and championship game 6:30 p.m. in the east gym.

On the boys side, first-round games begin Tuesday. The first games are De Soto vs. Eudora in the east gym and Metro Academy vs. Jeff West in the west gym. Both games start at 4 p.m. Wamego and Bonner Springs play at 6:30 p.m. in the west gym and Tonganoxie takes on Holton at 6:30 p.m. in the east gym.

The winner of De Soto-Eudora and Wamego-Bonner play at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 in the east gym, while the winners of Metro-Jeff West and THS-Holton play at 6:30 p.m. in the east gym.

Teams that lose in the first round play at those times in the west gym.

The final day of games will be Jan. 23, as seventh place will be at 4 p.m. (west gym), fifth place at 6:30 p.m. (west gym), third place 4 p.m. (east gym) and championship at 6:30 p.m. (east gym).

Tonganoxie is ranked No. 9 in 4A, while De Soto is No. 9 in 5A.