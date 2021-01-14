The Tonganoxie High wrestling team is back in action this week.

THS has a double dual Thursday at home against Piper and Spring Hill, with matches set to start at 5 p.m. at the THS gymnasium.

More duals originally were scheduled for Friday, including a big Class 4A clash with Chanute, but those matches have been postponed. Other teams that were set to come to Tonganoxie were Manhattan, St. Thomas Aquinas and Olathe North.

Tonganoxie’s next competition after that now is Jan. 21 with matches against Baldwin and Louisburg at Louisburg and then more duals Jan. 22 against Olathe North, De Soto and Olathe Northwest and then matches starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at home against Mill Valley, Lawrence High and Free State.