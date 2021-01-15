Archive for Friday, January 15, 2021

Tonganoxie High debate team to compete at state Friday

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

January 15, 2021

Tonganoxie High debate teams members will take another shot at a state title this weekend.

THS placed fourth at a Class 4A regional last month. The meet took place Dec. 18 and 19. As had also been the case throughout the fall season, regionals were held through a virtual format.

Tonganoxie finished fourth at the Fort Scott Regional, a performance that helped them to state.

The Top four teams in the two regionals advance to the state meet this weekend.

Bishop Miege won the Fort Scott meet with a 10-0 record, while Paola placed second (8-2) and Fort Scott third (5-5).

Tonganoxie (3-7) beat out Clay Center and Louisburg (both 2-8) for the final state berth.

In the Coffeyvile-Field Kinley Regional, Concordia (11-1), McPherson (10-2), Buhler (9-3) and Chanute (3-9) were the top four teams. Nickerson, Parsons and Coffeyville also competed.

Tonganoxie coach Steve Harrell said Tuesday that in addition to THS’ 4-speaker team, the Chieftains will have four 2-speaker teams competing at state, which starts Friday virtually.

