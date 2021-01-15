Tonganoxie High debate teams members will take another shot at a state title this weekend.

THS placed fourth at a Class 4A regional last month. The meet took place Dec. 18 and 19. As had also been the case throughout the fall season, regionals were held through a virtual format.

Tonganoxie finished fourth at the Fort Scott Regional, a performance that helped them to state.

The Top four teams in the two regionals advance to the state meet this weekend.

Bishop Miege won the Fort Scott meet with a 10-0 record, while Paola placed second (8-2) and Fort Scott third (5-5).

Tonganoxie (3-7) beat out Clay Center and Louisburg (both 2-8) for the final state berth.

In the Coffeyvile-Field Kinley Regional, Concordia (11-1), McPherson (10-2), Buhler (9-3) and Chanute (3-9) were the top four teams. Nickerson, Parsons and Coffeyville also competed.

Tonganoxie coach Steve Harrell said Tuesday that in addition to THS’ 4-speaker team, the Chieftains will have four 2-speaker teams competing at state, which starts Friday virtually.