Tonganoxie High girls basketball coach Mitch Loomis didn’t anticipate the first round Monday’s Tonganoxie Invitational to play out the way it did.

After all, Loomis saw his team rally from a 16-2 deficit Jan. 12 against state powerhouse Piper and actually take the lead in the third quarter, only to eventually fall by nine, 55-46, to one of the top teams in Class 5A.

THS was in good shape early, as the game was back and forth much of the first quarter.

Holton took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter and that’s when 16 turned out to be not-so-sweet again. Like Piper’s output in the opening quarter last week, the Wildcats scored the same amount Monday while shutting out the Chieftains in the second quarter. Holton owned a 26-7 advantage at halftime and never looked back on its way to a 44-21 victory.

Loomis said Monday’s performance was perplexing because he thought those middle two quarters against Piper “were two of the best quarters this program has played in probably the last five years.”

The Chieftains were able to get the ball inside early against the Wildcats, but then shots just weren’t falling and THS kept falling further behind.

“Against the zone, you’ve gotta get the ball in and work it back out,” Loomis said.

Raegan Seba led THS scorers with 14, while Morgan Brusven chipped in six and Emilie Crowley had one point.

Against Piper, Chyane Aaron and Brusven both led the team with 14, while Seba scored 8. Hattie Baldock scored 6, while Ashtin Barnes and Brooklyn Lang each had 2 points in the losing effort against the Pirates.

Holton moved to 3-4 on the season, while Tonganoxie dropped to 2-5 after Monday’s tournament contest. Holton now will face Olathe Northwest in the semifinals; THS takes on Wamego in the consolation bracket. THS next plays at 4 p.m. today at the west gymnasium.

“We’ll find out about who we are in the next two days and come back Wednesday,” Loomis said after Monday’s game.

In other quarterfinal games Monday, St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Bonner Springs, 54-23, and defending tournament champion Eudora outlasted De Soto, 43-39.

The final round of games will take place Friday in Tonganoxie.

Boys team suffers 1st league loss

The Tonganoxie High boys team hopes its home tournament can get it back on track after suffering its worst loss of the season.

THS fell to Piper, 76-58, on Jan. 12 at home.

The Chieftains entered the game at 4-1, but a rough fourth quarter hindered the team from getting another Frontier League victory. Tonganoxie had the lead briefly in the second quarter, but the game was close much of the night. THS trailed just 30-29 at halftime and then 49-44 after three quarters. But the Pirates pulled away with a 27-14 advantage in the fourth quarter and handed the Chieftains their first league loss of the season.

Andrew Willson scored a team-high 17, while Blake Poje (13) and Rylee Beach (10) also were in double figures. Zane Novotney scored 7, Dallas Bond 6 and Heston Robbins 5.

Alex Bermingham scored a game-high 25 for the Pirates, one of four Piper players in double figures.

THS faced Holton in the Tonganoxie Invitational quartefinals Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline. Tonganoxie will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday — in the east gymnasium with a victory against Holton or in the west gymnasium with a loss Tueswday.

The final rounds of games will take place Saturday.