COVID-19 protocol has affected the Tonganoxie Invitational Basketball Tournament.

The Tonganoxie-Jeff West game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled due to quarantine protocol with the Jeff West team.

Tonganoxie now will face the winner of the Thursday’s Eudora-Wamego game at 6 p.m. Saturday in the THS west gymnasium.

THS lost its tournament opener, 43-39, to Holton on Monday.

Tonganoxie will look to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday. The Chieftains (4-3) will face either Eudora (3-4), a squad they defeated earlier this season, or Wamego (6-2).

The THS girls (2-6) lost their tournament opener against Holton (3-5), 44-21, and fell, 48-38, to Wamego (6-2) on Wednesday in the consolation bracket. Tonganoxie will take on Bonner Springs (1-5) at 4 p.m. Friday in the seventh-place game.