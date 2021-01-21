Archive for Thursday, January 21, 2021
Tonganoxie High boys basketball game at home invitational canceled due to COVID-19 protocol with opponent
January 21, 2021
COVID-19 protocol has affected the Tonganoxie Invitational Basketball Tournament.
The Tonganoxie-Jeff West game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled due to quarantine protocol with the Jeff West team.
Tonganoxie now will face the winner of the Thursday’s Eudora-Wamego game at 6 p.m. Saturday in the THS west gymnasium.
THS lost its tournament opener, 43-39, to Holton on Monday.
Tonganoxie will look to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday. The Chieftains (4-3) will face either Eudora (3-4), a squad they defeated earlier this season, or Wamego (6-2).
The THS girls (2-6) lost their tournament opener against Holton (3-5), 44-21, and fell, 48-38, to Wamego (6-2) on Wednesday in the consolation bracket. Tonganoxie will take on Bonner Springs (1-5) at 4 p.m. Friday in the seventh-place game.
