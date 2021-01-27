The Kansas State High School Activities Association has changed its attendance policy for high school and middle school activities.

Starting Friday, remaining regular season contests for winter activities will allow a maximum of four spectators per participant. Spectators will be required to continue to follow appropriate social distancing and protocol.

Local school districts may choose to have stricter limitations based on seating and local health department guidelines.

For Tonganoxie High and Tonganoxie Middle School activities, the four-spectator policy will begin.

THS activities director Cody Witte posted on the school’s athletics website, tongienation.org, that the four total spectators will be per family. For instance, if a family has a student playing basketball and another in the band, that family still would have the maximum allotment of four tickets.

Spectators will not need special tickets to attend events. Instead, team rosters will be at all gates and attendance will be tracked per participant as spectators pay at the gate, according to Witte.

Once four spectators have entered under a participants name, no more spectators will be allowed under that participant.

Masks will still be required for all spectators.

Witte also noted that away contests might allow for fewer spectators if those schools’ policies are more strict.

Tonganoxie High basketball teams will be on the road in the first days of the new policy. Boys and girls teams will compete Friday near Easton against Pleasant Ridge, while Tuesday the teams will head for Topeka for games at Shawnee Heights.

The teams are back home Feb. 5 against Bonner Springs and then on the road for two more games, Feb. 8 at Spring Hill and Feb. 9 at Jeff West. The teams actually have one more road date, Feb. 12 at Baldwin, before being back home Feb. 15 against Hayden.

Both teams will be in the Baldwin Substate with Eudora, Bishop Miege and Baldwin. The format, due to the pandemic, is different than recent years when teams were assigned substates based on overall seeding.

THS boys wrestling will compete in districts Feb. 6 at Holton, regionals Feb. 12 at Jeff West and substate Feb. 20 at Chanute. State again will be at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. Class 4A state is Feb. 27 for boys wrestling.

Girls wrestling will start the postseason with Division II districts Feb. 13 at Burlingame and then substate Feb. 19 at a site to be determined. State will be Feb. 26 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Wrestling postseason traditionally has consisted of regionals and state, but the pandemic again has led to KSHSAA making some changes.