Tonganoxie High picked up a couple victories on the hardwood Tuesday in non conference play.

The THS boys defeated Heritage Christian, 71-33, while the girls team also put up big numbers dropping Heritage, 65-18.

The Chieftain boys improved to 7-3 overall with the victory, while the THS girls moved to 4-6 on the year with the victories against the Chargers in Olathe.

The boys have now won three straight, while the girls team has won back-to-back games.

Both squads are back in action Friday. The THS girls are at home against Gardner-Edgerton, while the boys are on the road again. The boys will travel north to the Easton area to take on Pleasant Ridge. The boys play at 6:30 p.m., while the girls get started at 7:30 p.m.