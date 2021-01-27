Tonganoxie High boys and girls wrestling got back into competition mode this past week after a long hiatus with winter break.

THS boys wrestling had duals Thursday against Louisburg and Baldwin at Baldwin and then another dual Friday at De Soto.

On Saturday, THS had duals at home against Lawrence High, Free State and Mill Valley.

It was a big day for the Chieftains, as they dropped Lawrence High, 54-19, and then lost a tough dual against Free State, 42-35, before bouncing back for a thrilling 42-36 victory against Mill Valley.

Mill Valley is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, while Free State is No. 7 in 6A.

Tonganoxie, meanwhile is ranked No. 3 in 4A as of the latest polls from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.

THS also has four wrestlers ranked individually: junior Grayson Sonntag is No. 4 at 126, senior Derek Duffett is No. 6 at 145, sophomore Gabe Bailey is No. 1 at 152 and senior Branden Martin No. 2 at 195.

The Tonganoxie High girls also competed Saturday at the Atchison County Invitational in Effingham.

Taylor Lux and Holly Colvert both placed first, while Cadence Dare, Madison Daniels and Holly Bates all finished second in their respective divisions at Atchison County.

The THS girls team also has someone in the individual rankings.

Competing in Division II (Class 4-1A), Colvert is the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 191.

The THS boys continue the season Thursday with Senior Night festivities in a home triangular.

From there, it’s postseason time for both THS squads as wrestlers try to make their way to the state tournaments in Salina.