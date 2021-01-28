Today's news
Kansas to celebrate 160 years of statehood Friday
January 28, 2021
Kansas Day this year will mark a special anniversary.
The Sunflower State turns 160 on Friday. Kansas was admitted to the Union as the 34th state on Jan. 29, 1861.
