Kansas to celebrate 160 years of statehood Friday

Photo by Shawn Linenberger.

Sunflowers are starting to pop at Grinter Farms. The field should soon be in prime condition for photos, though the Grinter family warns that recent rains have caused parking areas to still be soggy.

January 28, 2021

Kansas Day this year will mark a special anniversary.

The Sunflower State turns 160 on Friday. Kansas was admitted to the Union as the 34th state on Jan. 29, 1861.

