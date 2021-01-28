Today's news

Tonganoxie Public Library open to walk-in traffic; appointment-only options also available to patrons for select offerings

Tonganoxie Public Library opened its new location Monday at Fourth and Shawnee streets, but now is closing until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Nicole Holifield announced Friday night via social media that the the library would be closed for about a week.

January 28, 2021

Tonganoxie Public Library continues to be open to walk-in traffic.

The library’s gating criteria status now is in the yellow zone, which means the library is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The gating zone status will be determined weekly.

Curbside pickup and study room usage continue to be available by appointment only. Virtual programing services also continue to be available to patrons.

More information can be found at the library’s website, tonganoxielibrary.org, its Facebook page or by calling 913-845-3281.

