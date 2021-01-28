Tonganoxie Public Library continues to be open to walk-in traffic.

The library’s gating criteria status now is in the yellow zone, which means the library is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The gating zone status will be determined weekly.

Curbside pickup and study room usage continue to be available by appointment only. Virtual programing services also continue to be available to patrons.

More information can be found at the library’s website, tonganoxielibrary.org, its Facebook page or by calling 913-845-3281.