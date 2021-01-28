Today's news
Tonganoxie student on Avila University dean’s list
January 28, 2021
Nearly 400 undergraduate students at Avila University earned dean’s list distinction for the fall 2020 semester, including a student from Tonganoxie.
Sierra Salazar, Tonganoxie, was named to the latest dean’s list at Avila University, a Catholic University founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Kansas City, Mo.
