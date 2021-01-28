Leavenworth County Commission will meet today and Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. Meetings can be viewed live or later on the county’s YouTube page.

The Tonganoxie City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at council chambers, 303 Bury St., at the former public library building. Tonganoxie City Council meetings normally are the first and third Monday of each month, unless a national holiday falls on one of those Mondays. Meetings also are livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page.

Tonganoxie USD 464 school board meetings generally are the second Monday of each month at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library. They begin at 6 p.m. and also can be viewed on the district’s YouTube page.