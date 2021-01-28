Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. Leavenworth County students on that list are: Noelle Barnard, Lansing; Alba Perdomo Sepulveda, Fort Leavenworth; Shawn Hart, Stefanie Roberts, Tyerees Sanders and Emma Stebbins, all of Leavenworth.

