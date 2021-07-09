Tonganoxie Recreation Commission's summer youth theater production of "Snow White" will be 7 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at VFW Park in Tonganoxie.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the shows.

Admission is free, but TRC will be accepting cash donations to benefit Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 and Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank.