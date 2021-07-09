Archive for Friday, July 9, 2021

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission youth theater productions of ‘Snow White’ to begin with 1st show at 7 p.m. today

Youths take part in a dress rehearsal for their production of "Snow White," which is 7 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Tonganoxie VFW Park.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 9, 2021

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission's summer youth theater production of "Snow White" will be 7 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at VFW Park in Tonganoxie.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the shows.

Admission is free, but TRC will be accepting cash donations to benefit Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 and Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank.

