Tonganoxie's Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be celebrating major milestones with its longtime priest Sunday at the church.

Rev. Mark Goldasich is celebrating his 40th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood and 30th anniversary at Sacred Heart.

The cake-and-punch celebration will take place after the 10:30 a.m. Mass at the church, 1100 West St.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the reception.

Goldasich also is editor at The Leaven, the official newspaper of the Archodiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. The archdiocese spans more than 12,500 square miles in 21 counties in northeast Kansas, including those in the KCK, Lawrence, Emporia, Ottawa, Topeka and Emporia areas.

Goldasich recently wrote a column in The Leaven about a gathering he had with others celebrating 40 years in the priesthood this past month in Branson, Mo.