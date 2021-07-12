Tonganoxie youths brought fairy tale characters to life this weekend at VFW Park.

The Tonganoxie Recreation Commission’s youth summer theater production of “Snow White” took place Friday and Saturday at the park.

Director Bob Linebarger and Tonganoxie theater campers wrote the original script for the play.

Linebarger’s assistant director/stage manager was Jacob Brents.

Tyler Baldwin played the part of Snow White, while Addy Schooler was the Queen and Taylor Brents portrayed Prince Charming. Harper York was Huntsman, Kirstin Ussery the Magic Mirror and Stevie Joy Mays as young Snow White.

Youths playing the roles of the dwarves were: Mason Schooler as Lil Shorty, Bailey Wyatt as Talkative, Olivia Taylor as Excited, Abigail Blanka as Forgetful, Ashlyn Brune as Sassy, Nora Eccles as Bashful, Reese Eckstein as Ambitious, Karsyn Platt as Spacey and Marissa Meyers as Silly.

Woodland creatures were played by Leah Hodges, Mavis Eckstein, Afton McCoy, Addison Owen, Finley Schmidt, Kenzie Ussery, Avery Welsh, Rayna Wright, Cecelia Gardner, Wyatt Weishaubt, Stevie Joy Mays, Willow Rademacher, Charlie Chrsitner, Danielle Miller, Berkley Platt, Kayleigh Ussery, Konner Ussery, Eden Hodges, Oscar Gardner, Reed Spaits and Dominic Wright.