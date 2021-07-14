A 48-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday on U.S. Highway 24-40 near Basehor.

The accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near U.S. 24-40 and 174th Street.

A 2013 GMC Sierra truck driven by Heath L. Moore, Leavenworth, was heading east on U.S. 24-40 behind a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Marvin Giron-Ardon, 48, KCK. Giron-Ardon was attempting a left turn onto 174th Street when Moore’s truck hit Giron-Ardon’s vehicle from behind, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

Giron-Ardon died from injuries sustained in the accident. Moore’s vehicle left the roadway after striking the Tracker. Moore suffered possible injury, while a passenger with Giron-Ardon, Marco Tulio, 40, of KCK, was taken to University of Kansas hospital with suspected minor injury. Moore and Giron-Ardon were wearing safety restraints, while Moore was not, according to KHP reports.