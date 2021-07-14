The Leavenworth County Fair has been a staple of Tonganoxie summers for 95 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic put that annual happening, like so many other things, on hiatus in 2020.

But the livestock shows and carnival rides and fair fare — funnel cakes and corn dogs and other deep-fried goodness — will be in full force as the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds are expected to bustle again later this month.

The Leavenworth County Fair, which dates back to 1926, will be in full force in about two weeks. The five-day event kicks off July 27 and runs through July 31.

Fair Board president Mike Johnson said that visitors to this year’s fair will have the opportunity to enjoy many events and activities like before the pandemic. One change will be a move of vendor booths inside the administration building to spaces north of the building. Booths in recent years have been inside the building with additional spots to the north between the admin building and the rodeo arena.

For the 2021 installment of the fair, those booths will all be outside in light of the pandemic. That, Johnson explained, will allow for 4-H and open class exhibits to be spread out over more space with use of that additional admin building space.

“One thing in our favor is that 90 percent of our stuff is outside, so I kind of think that’s a big plus,” Johnson said.

Several big events are back, such as a rodeo and other attractions at the arena and the mud run. Plus, Senior Day is back on the Friday of fair week for senior citizens. Seniors will get a shuttle tour through the grounds and can take advantage of a meal that day as well.

For a complete calendar of this year’s fair and accompanying advertising sponsorship from local businesses, see pages 4A-6A of this week’s print edition.