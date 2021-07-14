McLouth is preparing for more events at the Threshing Bee Grounds.

The Heart of America Antique Steam Engine and Model Association will present the 64th Annual McLouth Threshing Bee on Sept. 17-19 at the Threshing Bee Grounds.

The grounds also have been the site for the Threshers Car Show on June 5 and the Thresher Samsher Monster Truck Mayhem on June 19.

The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Kansas Summer Nationals will take place Aug. 7 for the final summer event before the Threshing Bee.

The Threshers’ Lair Haunted Hayride will finish out the 2021 schedule on Oct. 16 and 23 at the grounds.