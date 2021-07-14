25 years ago: July 17, 1996

Editor Don Waterman notes in his column, "As I See It," that fair week is always a big deal in Leavenworth County and bigger and better are in the plans for this year. One of the main features will be the Livestock Auction on Friday evening. It always attracts a large number of buyers who want to support the youth of Leavenworth County. This year the new 4-H stand donated by Earl Parson will be given the test.

Earl Parsons was pictured setting the concrete foundation for the new flagpole at the Methodist Church, alongside Ben and Nathan Myers and Del Englen. Parsons donated the funds for the 27 foot flagpole.

The Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce met in the Reusch VFW Park on Tuesday, July 16. Following lunch, Connie Torneden started the meeting off by mentioning the Royal Bros. Circus, which the Chamber is sponsoring and which will come to town on September 10. She mentioned incidents which had happened at Cook’s Bar-B-Que saying, “we don’t tolerate that sort of thing taking place.”

50 years ago: July 22, 1971

Tonganoxie provided two winners in the Talent Show at the Old Settlers Reunion in Oskaloosa. David Shaw won first place and Dyla Smith , second place.

4-H’er Beth Kreutzer of the Skyliners Club is shown receiving hints from Mrs. Ed Kanning, a judge from Lancaster, Kansas.

Members and friends of the Jarbalo High School Alumni Association held their annual dinner Saturday evening, July 17, 1971, at Friendship Hall of the Jarbalo United Methodist Church.

75 years ago: July 11, 1946

With good personal habits, a lightweight boxer background and steady temper, the city council has voted to give the night watchman job to Fred Del Bondio who lives on a small farm north of our town. He will not be a marshal, per se, but will have some authority to identify persons of interest in burglaries and break ins.

Poor Lemmy Evans has had his feelings hurt after a mishap in a stranger’s garden. It seems he was given permission by a neighbor to come and take of the bountiful produce in the garden. Mrs. Evans sent young Lem on an errand to get some onions. He went to the wrong house and pulled up the vegetables but was met with a growling canine who set upon him for trespassing.

Gladys and Marion Sparks are spending a week with their aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Harold O’Brien in Bethel. Hope they have a lovely visit.

Well, the Fourth of July didn’t have 10,000 dancers, but quite a few turned out for a dance under the stars. The weather was excellent for outdoor dancing and cars stopped by just to watch. Great way to spend the evening.

From the editor, “Unemployment compensation is being referred to as ‘rocking chair’ money,” in some circles.

Bee honey is a new premium on this year’s Leavenworth County Fair. It’s a first for our county. The fair will run September 4, 5,and 6.

The Royal Theatre is showing “The Lost Weekend” with Ray Milland and Jane Wyman this weekend.

100 years ago: July 14, 1921

Road paving has been going on for about ten months in Leavenworth county, and if the rate of progress does not change for the better it will take four years to pave from the Douglas county line to Tonganoxie. The amount of paving between Tonganoxie and the Douglas county line is between nine and ten miles and little over two miles have been laid. Last fall, the reason given out for the slow progress then made was that cement could not be secured. But this summer there has been no lack of material, yet the progress has been so slow that the same rate of pavement construction would not complete the road work to Reno this year. So far, no material has arrived for the paving between Reno and Tonganoxie, although the Missouri Valley Bridge Company which has the contract for both sections is required to have the road done to Tonganoxie by December 1.

The Mirror does not know what causes the delay in road construction nor who is to blame. The contractors have a cement mixer that has laid an average during one day of over 40 running feet per hour. It is now certain that this one road paving outfit will never get the work finished to Tonganoxie this fall. If the contractors are at fault, they should be required to work two shifts or get another outfit. If the fault is elsewhere, steps should be taken to remedy the trouble at once.

125 years ago: July 16, 1896

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wellhouse, of Topeka, Mrs. H.S. Bullard and Heny Geib were thrown from a surrey near the entrance to the lane leading to Capt. Moore’s former residence, Tuesday evening, about six o’clock, and two of them received injuries that will confine them to the house for a time.

The horses grew frightened at a pile of rock and sand that had been dumped in the road for a new culvert, and they turned so suddenly that it threw out all of the occupants of the surrey into a ditch.

Fred Wellhouse was dazed nearly all the night following, but his injuries only amount to abrasions of the skin. Henry Geib had not yet entirely recovered from the effects of the lightning shock which he received several weeks ago, and he will be compelled to remain quiet for some time yet. One of his arms was fractured, besides being otherwise bruised. Mrs. Wellhouse and Mrs. Bullard sustained only slight bruises, the principal injuries to the former being sprained wrists.