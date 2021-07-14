A recent Tonganoxie High graduate had a big game this past month at the 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl at Hutchinson’s Gowan Stadium.

He hopes he’ll have at least one more opportunity to have success there during his collegiate career in a few months.

Branden Martin, who graduated in May from THS, was named MVP for the East Team after this year’s Shrine Bowl, which was June 26 in Hutchison.

Martin signed earlier this year to play college football at Butler Community College. Hutchinson Community College, which plays home games at Gowan Stadium, is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference with Butler, so Martin’s Grizzlies will see HCC later this year. In fact, Butler will meet the Blue Dragons in Week 2 on Sept. 11 on the same field.

In the all-star game last month, Martin had 10 unassisted tackles and five assisted tackles for the East Team at linebacker.

Phillipsburg receiver Ty Sides was MVP for the West Team after catching five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown from Junction City quarterback Andrew Khoury. Sides made himself right at home, as he’ll start his collegiate career in the fall at Hutch for the Blue Dragons.

The West team won the game, 14-0., scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and then another in the fourth quarter against the East team.

Martin, who was a prep standout in wrestling and football, helped THS to a 9-2 season this past fall.

He also won silver at the Class 4A state wrestling championships in Salina.

Martin had a decorated career his first three season of high school at Piper, but finished out his career at Tonganoxie during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring sports were canceled in 2020 as the pandemic cases rose across the country before activities resumed later that year in the fall with various attendance restrictions and other stipulations in place as the pandemic continued.