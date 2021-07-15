Leadership Southern Leavenworth County members in the Class of 2020 finally got to celebrate their graduation from the program this past month.

Several class members gathered for a noon luncheon with LSLC board members. After lunch at Basehor City Park, class members went through introductions and introduced guests. Leadership group projects were discussed and awards announced before class members received their graduation plaques.

Members graduating this year were Kailtyn Kessler and Willie Harris, 2020 Tonganoxie High School graduates; Kate Bircher and Logan Hope, 2020 Lansing High School graduates, Amanda Starcher, White Birch Properties, Realty Executives of KC, Joe Byrne, Tonganoxie City Fire Department; Hannah Gee, Wizard of Paws; Paul Bush, First State Bank and Trust; Wendy Burr, Animal Control with Lansing Police Department; and Jalee Buie, Leavenworth County Humane Society.

Leadership Southern Leavenworth County has provided leadership opportunities for some 30 years. Monthly class sessions run from September through April, with a graduation event normally taking place in May. The 2019-20 class got through much of the year before the COVID-19 pandemic altered the final two months. Class members provided their final project presentations virtually.

LSLC board members opted to forego a 2020-21 class schedule due to the pandemic, but are working to resume sessions in the fall.

Classes visit local schools and city offices on a rotating basis in Tonganoxie, Basehor and Lansing, along with the Leavenworth County Courthouse and Justice Center, Lansing Correctional Facility, Fort Leavenworth, the Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus and the Kansas Statehouse and the Brown v. Board National Historic Site in Topeka as part of current curriculum.

LSLC is thought to be the only community leadership program in the state to have high school seniors join business professionals for each year’s class.