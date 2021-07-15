The Tonganoxie Public Library’s summer reading program is packing a bit of a punch this year.

The Tails and Tales summer reading program kicked off June 5 with the Tonganoxie Arts Council’s Storytelling Festival for children.

This year’s program is a two-month event with a slew of child and teen programming.

As part of the summer offering, youths ages 6-12 can keep a reading log with opportunities to pick a prize from a punchboard near the circulation desk.

For each day that youths read 15 minutes or more, youths can move ahead a space on the game boards that are available at the library. There are 29 spaces on the board, so youths essentially need to read on 13 different days for one grand prize drawing entry and 29 different days to get to be entered twice in the drawing. That means any youths who haven’t stared a reading log still have time to be entered once in the drawing.

Participants also have multiple chances to get a punchboard prize along the way

They also can win a free book after eight days of reading.

Other activities that have been offered or still being offered are:

BIRTH TO 5 YEARS

Upcoming

• Storytime mailtime — Toddlers have their own mailboxes for taking home books, crafts, games and letters. Mailtime is being offered twice each month during the reading program.

• Storytime outdoors (now inside) — Starting at 11 a.m. Thursdays, there is story time for toddlers with animal-themed stories, songs, games and other activities. The storytime started as an outdoor activity, but now is being offered as an indoor activity.

• Mole Music — The library is offering “Mole Music” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Violinist Jordan Williams will help tell the musical tale of “Mole Music” by David MdcPhail with violinist accompaniment. Youths ages 2-10 then get to make their own instruments and become musical storytellers themselves.

AGES 6-12

Upcoming

• Animal Madness — The last of four offerings of animal madness. Youths can channel their inner spirit animals and pick from a list of pet-themed fiction. Youths can discuss and create animal-themed madness at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Families should contact the library to reserve a spot for youths. Animal madness is suggested for youths ages 11-14.

• Among Us Club — Starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, fans meet via Zoom and play Among Us while chatting up fellow fans. Participants ages 11 and older can register by email at gunnars@tonganoxielibrary.org.

• Bad Guys Club — Youths will find out how the Bad Guys break 200 dogs out of the Maximum Security City Dog Pound and then embark on a code-breaking adventure to see whether they can escape the Zany Zoo. There are crafts, games, animals and more with the club, which starts at 2 p.m. each Wednesday. Suggested ages are 6-10.

• Mole Music — The library is offering “Mole Music” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Violinist Jordan Williams will help tell the musical tale of “Mole Music” by David MdcPhail with violinist accompaniment. Youths ages 2-10 then get to make their own instruments and become musical storytellers themselves.

Previous activities

• Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament — There was a tournament that took place Friday and Saturday.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Upcoming

• Animal Madness — The last of four offerings of animal madness. Youths can channel their inner spirit animals and pick from a list of pet-themed fiction. Youths can discuss and create animal-themed madness at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Families should contact the library to reserve a spot for youths. Animal madness is suggested for youths ages 11-14.

• Teen time — Teens can drop in between noon and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and find animal-themed creative or interesting activities. Some of the offerings are basket weaving, tabletop games with friends and origami.

• Among Us Club — Starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, fans meet via Zoom and play Among Us while chatting up fellow fans. Participants ages 11 and older can register by email at gunnars@tonganoxielibrary.org.

Earlier activities

• Plushie Design Challenge — The deadline for the design challenge was this past Friday.

• Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament — There was a tournament that took place Friday and Saturday.

FAMILY PROGRAMS

Upcoming

• The Reptile Guy — Tonganoxie High School science instructor John Tollefson, also known as the Tongie Reptile Guy will take visitors on a reptile adventure from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Earlier activities

• Black Cow Day — The original name for an ice cream float was a Black Cow. The floats were served with hot dogs on June 17.

• Animal junction — Folks can visit live animals in 10 different exhibits at the library, including a dart frog and fiddler crabs, earthworms, butterflies and geckos.

• Farm Day — A petting zoo, sack race, egg relay and rooster painting were offered June 26 at the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society and Museum. Author Rosie Bosse also read about a loud chicken at the event.

• Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee — Do bees pass gas? Can butterflies bite you? Chad Gilliland from Next to Nature Farm gave bee and butterfly demonstrations and provided honey tastings June 26 at the event.