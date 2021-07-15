Today's news
Tonganoxie school board approves personnel hires
July 15, 2021
Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members approved personnel recommendations at Monday’s meeting.
Contract/agreements approved Monday were: Emma DeMaranville, counselor at Tonganoxie elementary and middle schools; Michelle Vostrez, Tonganoxie Elementary School counselor; Kyla Dominick, Tonganoxie High School biology teacher; Kristal Rowland, TES IR special education teacher; Cole Holloway, TMS assistant football coach; Hannah Kemp, assistant girls basketball coach; Jaime Fahlgren, THS assistant football coach; Regina Shelby, transportation; Rabecka Reischman, TMS building aide; Christina Weber, TES student nutrition; Rebecca Peresta, business manager; Cathie Litchfield, TMS paraprofessional; and Beverly Porter, TES special education para.
