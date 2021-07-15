Today's news

Tonganoxie school board approves personnel hires

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 15, 2021

Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members approved personnel recommendations at Monday’s meeting.

Contract/agreements approved Monday were: Emma DeMaranville, counselor at Tonganoxie elementary and middle schools; Michelle Vostrez, Tonganoxie Elementary School counselor; Kyla Dominick, Tonganoxie High School biology teacher; Kristal Rowland, TES IR special education teacher; Cole Holloway, TMS assistant football coach; Hannah Kemp, assistant girls basketball coach; Jaime Fahlgren, THS assistant football coach; Regina Shelby, transportation; Rabecka Reischman, TMS building aide; Christina Weber, TES student nutrition; Rebecca Peresta, business manager; Cathie Litchfield, TMS paraprofessional; and Beverly Porter, TES special education para.

