Leavenworth County had 107 new positive community cases in the past week as rates climbed to the county’s highest since this past December.

Of those cases, 93 involve unvaccinated people and 14 vaccinated, according to Leavenworth County Health Department numbers released Monday.

LCHD was monitoring 101 active cases as of Monday, with five of them being hospitalized.

The community positive percentage for Leavenworth County was 9.93% as of Monday. That figure was at 1.36% roughly a month ago. It marked the highest percentage in the county since Dec. 13 (10.54%).

Leavenworth County also has 32 variants of COVID-19, according to statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Wyandotte County has 127, Johnson County 316 and Douglas County 58. Jefferson County was at 58 as of Monday, while Shawnee County had 191.

The majority of variants in Leavenworth County are delta with 18. There also have been 11 alpha and three epsilon. Douglas County has 13 delta and 14 of the newest variant, gamma. Wyandotte County was at 77 delta and five gamma variants and Johnson County at 125 delta and 17 gamma.

Leavenworth County had no gamma variants as of Monday’s report, according to KDHE. The state agency releases COVID-19 statistics each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while LCHD releases updated statistics each Monday.

Leavenworth County experienced 71 community recoveries in the week span from July 12 to Monday.

There also is one positive case at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth. Another case at Lansing Correctional Facility, was transferred to another jurisdiction.

LCHD, which offers walk-in vaccinations weekly, has administered 33,243 total vaccination doses. Most of the those doses have been of the Moderna variety (15,849 first doses and 15,431 second doses), with nearly 800 being Pfizer (456 first and 340 second). Rounding out the doses are 1,167 Johnson & Johnson doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccination is one shot.

The highest number of active cases within Leavenworth County continue to be in Leavenworth, as the county’s largest city has 53 active cases. Basehor has 15 and Lansing 14, Tonganoxie has two active cases as of Monday.

The southern townships of Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie, which include the city of Linwood, have 10 active cases, while the northern townships of Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo have seven active cases.

The LCHD walk-in vaccination clinic is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower Road in Leavenworth.

All three vaccinations are available and no appointments are necessary. There also are no residency requirements.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older. Parents or legal guardians must sign for minors receiving the vaccine.

Kansas was at 324,187 positive COVID-19 cases as of KDHE’s preliminary statistics Monday morning. All 105 counties have had positive cases. Ages of positive cases range from 0 to 109, with the median age being 39.