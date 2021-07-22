A Tonganoxie business is offering to help dog’s with their, well, business, when pedestrians have their furry friends out and about on walks around town.

Monica Gee with Wizard of Paws spoke Monday to the Tonganoxie City Council about putting up dog waste bag dispensers along Chieftain Trail and other high-traffic spots such as Chieftain Park and VFW Park for dog-walking.

Gee said she would like to start out with about 10 dispensers to gauge usage and then proceed as to whether more or fewer stations are needed.

She mentioned donating the stations and bags for a year.

“I want to see how the project grows and if it’s being used,” she said.

Gee has a bag and waste station in front of Wizard of Paws, 406 E. Fourth St.,which she owns with her daughter, Hannah. Monica said she thought it best to add the waste stations because that would require additional maintenance work in removing the waste.

Mayor David Frese thanked Gee for her proposal, calling it “very generous.”

“What we need is common sense for people to pick up their stuff,” Frese said.

Council Member Jake Dale interjected, tongue in cheek.

“Their dog stuff,” Dale said, drawing laughter from others at the meeting.

“Yes, hopefully,” Frese said with a laugh.