Major upgrades at Beatty Field have allowed the grass to be greener year-round and the stadium to shine brighter at U.S. Highway 24-40 and Main Street.

More cosmetic changes are in the works to tie in the facility with the Tonganoxie High campus overhaul that is taking place to the west.

When classes begin next month, it will mark the third school year with artificial turf at Beatty Field and the first full academic year with new stadium lights. Crews installed the new poles during the 2021 spring sports season. Field renovations also displaced the shot put ring in the south end zone. Two new rings were built northwest of the track for the 2020 track and field season, but student-athletes didn’t get to compete in the new space until this past track season. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 spring season.

The latest update at the stadium should be noticeable to motorists while driving south on Main Street.

The Beatty Field stone sign near the stadium’s northeast corner got a fresh paint job this past week.

The sign, a dark gray to match buildings at the stadium, also now dons red paint on the Beatty Field lettering that can be seen on both sides of the longstanding sign.

THS activities director Cody Witte said earlier this week that more signage was being planned.

The stadium scoreboard currently has Ferrellgas signage underneath the electronic board beyond the north end zone and northeast curve of the track. The local company donated the scoreboard a few years ago. The THS sign will complement the gas company sponsorship sign.

Witte said THS signage atop the scoreboard for fans to see from inside Beatty Field is being planned for installation in the coming months.

The first home contests of the fall season at Beatty Field will be right before Labor Day Weekend.

THS boys soccer has its home opener at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 against Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

THS football will have its season and home opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 against Basehor-Linwood.

Back-to-school event set for Aug. 20

Plans are in the works for a back-to-school event Aug. 20.

More details will be released for the event, which will be similar to a back-to-school event in 2019 that featured students and coaches from various Tonganoxie school levels.