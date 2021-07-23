A Tonganoxie youth won gold in one event and placed in the Top 5 in two others earlier this month at the USA Gymnastics Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals competition.

Gabriel Meitler won first place at Level 5 for the double mini trampoline competition July 10 at national competition in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He also placed third at Level 6 in traditional trampoline and fifth at Level 5 for tumbling. Gabriel competed in the boys 11-12 age division.

Gabriel went up against competitors from across the country representing 105 gyms.

He began training at Miss Maria’s Dance, Cheer and Gymnastics in Olathe after his local cheer gym closed this past April.

Tryouts for next year’s team took place this past week. Gabriel made the team and will find later this week at which level he’ll compete. He will begin fifth grade at Basehor Virtual School next month so that he has the flexibility to train during the day when needed.