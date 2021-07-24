A 23-year-old Tonganoxie man died Saturday following an early morning double fatality wreck on Interstate-35 in Johnson County.

Robert D. Mangelsdorf Jr., Tonganoxie was was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra truck about 3:20 a.m. north on I-35 near Lamar Avenue in Mission when a Ford F-250 truck driven by Sam E. Wilson, also 23, of Greenwood, Mo., was headed south in the northbound lanes. The trucks collided head-on, according to crash reports from Kansas Highway Patrol.

Wilson died at the scene, while Mangelsdorf was taken to University of Kansas hospital where he later died from injuries in the crash, according to reports.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, reports said.