Archive for Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Book and bake sales this week at Tonganoxie Public Library
July 28, 2021
Tonganoxie Public Library is having a book sale today through Saturday, as well as a bake sale on Saturday.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
The bake sale will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Library staff started accepting book donations Monday to add to the book sale.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment