Book and bake sales this week at Tonganoxie Public Library

Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 28, 2021

Tonganoxie Public Library is having a book sale today through Saturday, as well as a bake sale on Saturday.

The library’s hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The bake sale will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Library staff started accepting book donations Monday to add to the book sale.

