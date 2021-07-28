A heat wave is expected to grip the area this week, with heat index values expected to reach 108 degrees.

Leavenworth and Jefferson counties are among portions of northeast Kansas in a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday.

East central, central and southeast Kansas also are in the National Weather Service advisory, as are parts of Missouri.

Highs are expected to reach 98 degrees today and 100 degrees Thursday in the middle of Leavenworth County Fair Week in Tonganoxie.

Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may cause illnesses to occur in the coming days.

The National Weather Service reminds residents to drink ample amounts of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The advisory also reminds people living in the advisory areas to take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside.

When possible, area residents should:

l Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. People also should:

l Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

l Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If it’s thought that someone has heat stroke, bystanders should call 911.

The extreme temperatures and subsequent safety tips also provide good reminders to monitor pets and animals to ensure they aren’t out in the hot elements and overheating during the summer extremes.