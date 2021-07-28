Leavenworth County has five people currently being hospitalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of whom are unvaccinated.

Leavenworth County Health Department statistics showed hospitalizations were at five for the second consecutive week. LCHD releases COVID-19 updates on Monday afternoons.

There were 162 new positive community cases as of Monday, with 139 being unvaccinated and 22 vaccinated.

The county was at 158 active cases as of Monday, with 105 community recoveries since the previous update.

Tonganoxie is at eight active cases, up six from the previous week.

Leavenworth is at 86 active cases and Lansing at 27.

The townships of Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie, which include the city of Linwood, have a combined 23 active cases. Basehor is at nine and the Easton area at five. Those active cases are among Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships.

Walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday at health department

Leavenworth County Health Department again will have a walk-in vaccination clinic this week.

Residents can get their vaccinations from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower Road in Leavenworth.

No appointments are necessary, and shots are available to anyone, regardless of residency. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine, but parents or legal guardians will need to sign for minors receiving the vaccine. LCHD also will be offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The health department has administered 33,365 doses. Most doses administered through LCHD have been Moderna, with 15,872 first doses and 15,438 second doses. The health department has administered 517 first and 364 second Pfizer doses and 1,174 J&J doses. Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are one-shot doses.