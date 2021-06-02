Rainy conditions didn’t prevent local organizers from honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day at Maple Grove Cemetery south of Tonganoxie.

American Legion Post 41 organized Monday’s ceremony, with Robert McWilliam and Dale Cleveland opening the ceremony with the playing of bagpipes. More than 40 area residents attended the ceremony on the north side of the cemetery.

Officers from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office provided the Color Guard, while Legion Commander Mel Kleinschimdt gave the flag salute and opening introductions.

Rev. Matthew Wilke from Tonganoxie United Methodist Church provided the invocation and then guest speaker Joshua M. Withwerell with the U.S. Army Reserve in Tonganoxie gave the address.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s officers were the Rifle Squad for Monday’s ceremony.

Jacob Howell and Aiden Van Middlesworth played “Taps” to honor the fallen. Howell and Van Middlesworth played trumpet at Tonganoxie High School, with Howell graduating this past week and Van Middlesworth just finishing up his freshman year at THS.

Wilke then gave the benediction before the bagpipers played “Amazing Grace.”