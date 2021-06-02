Tonganoxie Community Historic Site will be the venue for the historical society’s history camp: Who Lived Here Before Us?

The camp, open to youths entering grades 4-6 in the fall, will be 9 a.m.-noon starting Monday at the site and museum, 201 W. Washington St.

Deadline for registration is today and space is limited to 12 youths for the five-day camp.

To reserve a place, call 913-845-2960 or email TCHSTonganoxie@gmail.com and complete the registration form.

The camp will focus on local history, edible history, wearable history, dramatic history and playful history.

For the safety of the children and Tonganoxie Community Historical Society volunteers, masks will be required during indoor activities, but will not be required while outside.

Cell phones are discouraged — water bottles are encouraged!