Children will have the many opportunities to learn more about storytelling Saturday in Tonganoxie with the inaugural Tonganoxie Storytelling Festival.

The theme is “Tails and Tales” and the festival will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Arts Council is sponsoring the event in conjunction with the Tonganoxie Public Library and also will be the official kick-off to the summer reading program at the library.

Children can participate in oral storytelling, written storytelling, pictorial storytelling and even theatrical storytelling. Participants receive a free book that they may take to the various authors to get it personalized and signed.

Additionally, the local Tonganoxie High School art classes and other local artists have painted some astounding works of art to go along with the storytelling theme “Tails and Tales.”

People can visit tonganoxieartscouncil.org to participate in the online auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to support the THS Art Club as well as the Tonganoxie Arts Council.

Featured at the festival will be:

• Daniel Miyares, a critically acclaimed picture book author and illustrator. He has been called “a master of visual storytelling.” Some of his books include, “Float,” “Night Out,” “That is My Dream” and “Bring Me a Rock.” With Miayres, children will experience storytelling sessions along with shape and drawing workshops.

• Alastair Heim is the author of “Love You, Too,” “No Tooting at Tea,” “The Great Puppy Invasion” and many more. Purple is his favorite color and laughter his favorite sound. He will take hold of children’s imaginations and remind them that Ideas are everywhere. They will listen to his stories and learn how to write their very own book.

• JT Nagle is an actor, stand-up comedian, voiceover artist and more. He will use improvisation, physical theatre, and vocal technique to help build characters and stories. His workshops will focus on the ins and outs of characters, improv, music and mood and more.

• Joyce Slater tells stories through puppets. She leads audiences on magic paths through the realm of folktales, fairytales, personal narratives and more.

• Sherry Norfolk, an award-winning storyteller, author and teaching artist, captures the imagination of audiences of all ages with her magical storytelling skills.

Norfolk will be at the library, while Heim will be in the next block to the east at the 304 Building, Third and Shawnee streets. Nagle will be across the street to the north at Tonganoxie Congregational Church, while Slater will be at the Ratliff Drugstore at Fourth and Bury and Miyares will greet children at the Village Event Venue, Fourth and Delaware streets.

Children’s crafts will be available at Coffman Art Works Gallery and next door at !866 Patio and Food Truck in the 400 block of Fourth Street.

Registration is available at tonganoxieartscouncil.org. Cost for the festival is $5 per youth and admission is free for accompanying adults.

There also is a family rate of $15 for the event. Registration and check-in will be at the library, 217 E. Fourth St.