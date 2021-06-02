Swimming is back in Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie Water Park opened Tuesday, with adult swim starting at noon and then general attendance at 1 p.m.

The pool was set to open during Memorial Day Weekend, but the inclement weather pushed the start date for the season back a few days.

Tuesday’s opening marks a long-awaited return for the water park, which was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic this past summer.

For the most current information about conditions or to hear a recorded message, contact the Tonganoxie Water Park directly by phone at 913-845-2620, ext. 1300.