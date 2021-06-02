Archive for Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Tonganoxie Water Park opens doors for summer season after rainy spell
June 2, 2021
Swimming is back in Tonganoxie.
Tonganoxie Water Park opened Tuesday, with adult swim starting at noon and then general attendance at 1 p.m.
The pool was set to open during Memorial Day Weekend, but the inclement weather pushed the start date for the season back a few days.
Tuesday’s opening marks a long-awaited return for the water park, which was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic this past summer.
For the most current information about conditions or to hear a recorded message, contact the Tonganoxie Water Park directly by phone at 913-845-2620, ext. 1300.
