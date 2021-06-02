The Storytelling Festival won’t be the only event going on this weekend in the area.

Downtown merchants will be having a wine walk Saturday afternoon, while McLouth will be celebrating its 30th annual BBQ Blowout.

The McLouth BBQ Blowout will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Prairie Park near the Stan Braksick Sports Complex. Other activities also are planned at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

More about all of those festivities can be found in this week’s McLouth Happenings on page 3A in the area columnists feature.

The Downtown Tonganoxie Wine Walk will be 1-5 p.m. at various downtown shops, with additional vendors also being at various locations.

The wine walk will offer free drink tastings and sweet treats along the way. Visitors can spend the afternoon strolling, socializing, shopping and then perhaps have dinner at one of Tonganoxie’s local restaurants.

In addition, customers who make a purchase at any participating business will be entered to win one of two gift baskets.

Jeannie’s Formals, Fashions and Boutique, as well as The Small Shop on Bury Street and Rustic Heifer Boutique + Custom Gifts will be some of the stops, while The Sunflower Market and Green Street Designs also will be participating in the downtown-area event.

For more about the walk, look for the Downtown Tonganoxie Wine Walk event page on Facebook.