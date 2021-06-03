Archive for Thursday, June 3, 2021
Tonganoxie Farmers Market to have kickoff event tonight
June 3, 2021
The Tonganoxie Farmers Market will have a kickoff event today.
Vendors have been at the market the last couple weeks, but organizers are planning a kickoff event for tonight's edition of the weekly market, which is 5-8 p.m. at the Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot, 217 E. Fourth St.
The market will be 5-8 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 14.
