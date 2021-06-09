Tonganoxie Recreation Commission will get the summer started with its summer kickoff party later this month

The event will be 5-7 p.m. June 19 at Chieftain Park.

There will be treats and activities offered as TRC celebrates the return of summer — and the return of more in-person summer activities.

Kahuna Shaved Ice Co. will be serving up treats at the event, with the first 200 customers getting their shaved iced treats for free courtesy of the recreation commission.