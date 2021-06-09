Archive for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission Summer Kickoff Party set for June 19 at Chieftain Park

Russ Kimberlin, center, shows off his Tonganoxie Recreation Commission Wall of Fame plaque Saturday at Chieftain Park during the TRC Summer Kickoff Party. TRC board member LeAnn Bond, left, and director Gayle Parker, right, presented the plaque to Kimberlin, who has been part of the rec commission for nearly 40 years.

By Shawn Linenberger

June 9, 2021

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission will get the summer started with its summer kickoff party later this month

The event will be 5-7 p.m. June 19 at Chieftain Park.

There will be treats and activities offered as TRC celebrates the return of summer — and the return of more in-person summer activities.

Kahuna Shaved Ice Co. will be serving up treats at the event, with the first 200 customers getting their shaved iced treats for free courtesy of the recreation commission.

