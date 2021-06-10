Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 will have its annual car show Saturday under the cover of trees at VFW Park.

This year’s event starts at 8 a.m. at the park, 910 E. First St.

Registration for the event can be done in advance of the show or that day. Registration the day of the event will be 8-11:30 a.m. Registration is $25 and can also be submitted the day of the show.

There will be special awards given for Best in Show, Best Interior, Military Vehicle, Best Paint, Best Engine, Top 25 Vehicles and 50/50. The Starcher Award and the Larry Meadows Award also will be given out.

The car show traditionally has taken place on the same day as Tonganoxie Days, but that festival is moving to Sept. 18.