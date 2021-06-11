A pair of Tonganoxie youths competed this past weekend at the Kansas Bass Nation Youth state tournament Saturday and Sunday at Milford Lake near Junction City.

of Tonganoxie were the youngest Bobcat Bass team to compete at the state tournament. Bobcat Bass has high school and youth teams from Basehor-Linwood, Pleasant Ridge, Tonganoxie and Piper schools.

The junior division spans participants in grades 2-8.

Both Nathanael and Drake were 8 when the season started and entering third grade.

They competed in four events leading up to state, at Perry Lake, Melvern Lake and Wilson Lake in Kansas and Table Rock near Branson, Mo. The Tonganoxie duo had its best performance at Table Rock.

Their season concluded this past weekend after catching one bass in the correct species. The fish measured more than 15 inches.

Boat captain for the team was Travis Wilson.