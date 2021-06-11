McLouth is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:15 p.m. today, while Tonganoxie is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., issued the warning for Leavenworth County at 2:12 p.m. Friday.

The storm was moving from the west, as Jefferson County was under a warning until 2:15 p.m.

70 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail is expected.

Leavenworth and Jefferson counties also are among many northeast Kansas counties in a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m.