Tonganoxie High School FFA members were recognized for their accomplishments this past week during the 93rd Annual Kansas FFA State Convention, which took place virtually.

THS FFA members Cadence Dare, Chance Daniels-Owens, Samuel Manus and Monique Johnson earned state degrees, which represent the highest level of degrees in the state association.

Tori Gilliland also was named the Kansas winner in the area of diversified horticulture for the supervised agriculture experience program.

Gilliland’s winning SAE involved working at Oak Creek Nursery and Landscape in Basehor and leading and maintaining the THS greenhouse.

Gilliland’s SAE application now will go on to the national level this fall.

In May, three THS FFA members participated in the Kansas FFA Agriscience Fair. Winners were announced during the state convention.

Myles Williams placed first in Division 5. His win came in plant systems. Daniels-Owens also placed first Division 5, with his victory coming in food products and processing.

Johnson placed second in social systems, with her study focusing on consumer preferences of ranch varieties. Williams looked at the effects of light on oyster mushroom growth, while Daniels-Owens evaluated the effect of fat content on fresh meat rancidity.

The FFA State Convention takes place each May, with the event normally taking place at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.

The 94th Annual National FFA Convention and Expo is expected to take place in-person and with virtual options Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis.

FFA members will be showcased this summer during the Leavenworth County Fair, and again will offer a food stand.