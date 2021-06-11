Tongie Tidal Waves swimmers are back in the water.

The local summer swim team had its first practice of the season Thursday at Tonganoxie Water Park.

The practice marks the team’s first in nearly two years after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Tongie Tidal Waves season will run through July 2 for ages swimmers ages 5-18. The Tidal Waves will compete in four meets total this summer.

Tonganoxie Water Park also opened to the public this past week. The pool had large crowds as temperatures rose and locals got back in the municipal facility with the water park also being closed last summer due to the pandemic.