Edwin Hofstetter got his own personal parade Thursday outside his residence in Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie police and firefighters pulled through Vintage Park Assisted Living, sirens blaring briefly, for Hofstetter, who turned 100 that day.

Asked by police Chief Greg Lawson for his secret to his longevity, Hofstetter had a simple response.

“Just behave yourself,” the birthday boy said.

Flanked by family and a surprise guest outside Vintage Park, the party headed inside for cake in the dining area.

Hofstetter, who grew up in Natoma northeast of Hays, received a visit from Lawrence resident Dan Koehler who grew up “next door” to Hofstetter near Natoma. Both farmed many years on the family homesteads, which were adjacent to each other in rural Osborne County.

According to grandchildren, “Ed” farmed until he was 70. He and wife, Neita, moved to Natoma in retirement. Ed, who noted that he was a pretty good halfback on the Natoma football team back in the day, also played basketball. He was known for playing pickup basketball games with youngsters in Natoma into his 80s, but Neita convinced him to quit because “it got too rough,” according to grandchildren.

He also was a pretty good track athlete in high school. As son Darrel noted, Ed held the school record in the long jump for many years, as it finally fell fairly recently.

Ed moved to Lansing about seven years ago just three blocks from granddaughter Andrea, who lived in Leavenworth at the time. He now lives in Tonganoxie where Darrel and Darrel’s wife, Nancy, now reside.

Back in Natoma, Ed served on the school board and church board and developed a few favorite things through the years: Kansas Jayhawk basketball, root beer floats, red beer, hunting and spending time with family.

He also played horseshoes for years, as well as pitch and pinochle cards.

“He’s still super smart and funny,” Andrea said.

The family also gathered this past weekend to celebrate the birthday with a special dinner. In total, Ed got to celebrate with his seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Grandson Josh came from Iowa for the festivities along with fellow grandchildren Corbin, Rachelle, Andrea, Janelle, Chad and Kristyn and the great-grandkids.

Saturday’s menu had to include fried chicken, another of Ed’s favorites, and all of the fixings. And for dessert, angel food cake — from the same family recipe Neita used for years and years to make Ed's birthday cake. Now the great-grandchildren make the cake, with this year Aubrey and Claire crafting the special cake.

After Thursday’s party, Ed returned to his room at Vintage Park and visited some more with family, including Darrell and his other son, Roy, who lives in Atchison County.

Ed, who also served in World War II, reminisced some more and again pondered what it takes to reach a 100th birthday, a milestone his late older brother Ernest also reached in 2015.

Ed said striving to “be a good person” helps, as does having some fun along the way.

That includes playing those card games, but how often has he had a favorable hand?

“I won my share,” Ed said with a laugh.