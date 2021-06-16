25 years ago: June 19, 1996

Tonganoxie Creek was up and well over its banks on Thursday following another storm which dumped several inches of rain on the area. Although no water damage was reported, water flooded the VFW Park (pictured) and crept up yards in low lying areas.

The bridge on U.S. Highway 24-40, which passes over the creek, also saw water inch up toward construction equipment.



June 11, 1996, Sen. Nancy Landon Kassebaum, R-Kan, gave a tribute to Senator Bob Dole, who will leave the Senate today to campaign for the presidency.

On Saturday, June 23, Shawna New will board a plane and head off to Paraguay to carry on a family tradition as an International Farm Youth Exchange student.

While in Paraguay, New says she will live and work with families that are involved with “4-C” – a program much like the agricultural 4-H program here in the United States.

50 years ago: June 17, 1971

The Mirror included many ads for Father’s day ideas from gas grill cookouts to neckties and of course Auqa Velva Surf after shave.

A bank in Oskaloosa advised women employees they could wear pants suits and male employees could wear kilts, if no more than 4” above the knee.

House paint was $3.19 a gallon at Hunter Lumber Company. Leavenworth Mutual was advertising 5% interest on regular accounts.

Bill’s Market had 5 loaves of bread for $1.

75 years ago: June 13, 1946

In discussions with Mr. Carnahan, the state highway engineer, we have learned that work should begin in about two weeks. This work, of course will be the start on a new highway to connect the city with a state roadway. The job will take two to three years with workmen housed in places from McLouth to DeSoto. Mr. Carnahan’s office will be in the west room of the city library.

One discovery made last week is the presence of an underground well on the old Armentrout property. Because the home is gone now, the well was only recently discovered.

This presents a problem as the appraisals were completed and removal of this equipment will cause an interruption in service for the current property owner, Mr. George Soetaert. Mr. Carnahan said it was “like buying a horse with one blind eye after the transaction is complete”.

Theodore Brown, age 15, has gone into the hauling business. He has purchased a droop-eared skinny mule. The mule perked up this week after Theodore began to curry him and feed him yellow corn. Danged ole mule up and ran off after all that care.

Ramsey Quisenberry Furniture Store has several items in stock for Father’s Day.

How about a smoking stand or a cigarette dispenser? Pair it up with a nice easy chair and Dad will have a nice celebration.

Tonganoxie Electric Service has portable water heaters in stock. Plug it in and have hot water in just a few minutes.

100 years ago: June 16, 1921

The executive committee of the Northwestern Railway Association will meet with L.S. Cass, principal owner of the Northwestern Railroad, tomorrow afternoon in the Chamber of Commerce rooms, Kansas City, Kansas, to hear him explain what obstacles he is meeting in getting the railroad in operation again.

A committee from the executive committee conferred with Judge Hook, at St. Paul about ten days ago, to find out the exact status of the Northwestern so far as concerns the federal court. The committee then met with President Finley, the head of the system under whose management 8,329 miles of railroad are operated northwest, west and southwest out of Chicago as far as Lincoln, Neb. The committee may be inclined to look into the proposition of taking over the Northwestern, and stated that their road had turned over to the Missouri Pacific 4,000 cars of baled hay last year to haul from Omaha to Kansas City, which they could have hauled over the Northwestern had they owned that road.

It is understood that the Chicago and Northwestern has, before this meeting with its President, considered taking over the Northwestern, but the project fell through.

Naturally, the Chicago officials would not commit themselves to taking over the Northwestern even though they seriously entertained the proposition to absorb it, for in that event Mr. Cass would not hold to any bankrupt prices. The price Mr. Cass asks for the Northwestern is $1,900,000 and has stated that to be his price in a letter to a member of the executive committee. The presumption is that the attitude of Mr. Cass will have considerable bearing on whether the Chicago and Northwestern will seriously consider absorbing the Kansas City Northwestern.

While the executive committee has an uphill task, it may be that they can get some kind of proposition that the two roads and the communities along the Northwestern can agree upon.

125 years ago: June 18, 1896

Fackler Brown, the five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Brown, living two miles south of town, was bitten by a rattler Tuesday afternoon. The reptile sent its venom into the boy a short distance above the ankle of the left foot but only made a puncture for no teeth marks were visible.

The leg at once began to swell and as soon as it could be procured, whiskey was given the boy and medical aid summoned. The next morning the boy was himself again with only a slight swelling in the region of the bite. The boy was going along a path on his father’s farm trying to catch a bug when he stepped on the snake.

The potato crop in the Kaw bottoms is about suspended, because the bottom has fell out of the market.

Mayor Metz has had some assistance in harvesting his potato crop in the east part of town. The assistants work only at night.